Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 315 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Ashton, moving east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Ashton, Felt, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton, Parker,

Tetonia, Drummond, Egin, St Anthony, Chester, Ashton Reservoir,

Plano, Warm River, Tetonia Research Station, Newdale, Saint Anthony

Sand Dunes, Ashton Hill and Mesa Falls State Park.