Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 3:59PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 16 miles west of South Entrance to 12 miles

east of Archer. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Alta around 445 PM MDT.

Grand Teton and Phelps Lake around 505 PM MDT.

Moose, Leigh Lake and Moran Bay around 510 PM MDT.

Moran Junction around 530 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Signal Mountain

Lodge, Flagg Ranch Village, Jackson Lake, Jackson Lake Lodge, Buffalo

Ranger Station, Jenny Lake, Lizard Creek Campground, Jenny Lake

Lodge, Hatchet Campground and Togwotee Mountain Lodge.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.