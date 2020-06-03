Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 4:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Garden, or 12 miles west of Laketown, moving east at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Fish Haven and Minnetonka

Cave.

If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.