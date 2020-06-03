Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 4:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Garden, or 12 miles west of Laketown, moving east at 25 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Fish Haven and Minnetonka
Cave.
If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught
on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.
