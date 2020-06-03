Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 13 miles east of Bondurant to 8 miles south of

Daniel. Movement was east at 40 mph. At 402 PM, a wind gust of 56

MPH was recorded at Big Piney Airport.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Boulder around 435 PM MDT.

Squaretop Mountain around 440 PM MDT.

Big Sandy around 455 PM MDT.

Big Sandy Opening around 510 PM MDT.

Cirque Of The Towers and Wind River Peak around 515 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Green River Lake

Campground, Boulder Fish Rearing Station, Fremont Lake Campground,

Granite Creek Campground, Kozy Campground, Boulder Lake Campground,

Pinedale Ralph Wenz Field and Big Sandy Campground.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.