Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Phelps Lake, which is near Moose, moving east at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Kelly around 545 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Teton County

Fairgrounds, Gros Ventre Campground, Signal Mountain Lodge, Crystal

Creek Campground, Jackson Lake Lodge, Togwotee Mountain Lodge,

Jackson Hole Airport, Hatchet Campground, Jackson National Fish

Hatchery and Brooks Lake Lodge.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.