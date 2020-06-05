Flood Warning issued June 5 at 10:09AM MDT until June 8 at 1:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

Flood Warning for the following Rivers in Idaho…

Teton River near Driggs affecting Teton County

.The Flood Advisory has been upgraded to a flood warning for the

Teton River near Driggs. This includes headwater tributaries leading

into the Teton River as well.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Teton River near Driggs.

* from late Saturday night to Monday afternoon…Or until the Warning

is cancelled.

* At 9:30 AM Friday the stage was 3.7 feet.

* Flood Stage is 4.2 feet.

* Minor Flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above Flood Stage by Sunday morning and continue to

rise to near 4.4 feet by Sunday evening. The river will fall below

Flood Stage Monday morning.

* Impact…At 4.2 feet…or 1730 cfs…Lowland flooding occurs along

the river in the Teton River bottoms from Bates Bridge Sportsman’s

access down-river to Idaho Highway 33 and further down-river to

1000 North. Some river access boat ramps will be under water.

Water may cover a portion of 600 South or North Cedron Road.

Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the

expected high water and take action to protect property.