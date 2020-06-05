Flood Warning issued June 5 at 10:09AM MDT until June 8 at 1:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
Flood Warning for the following Rivers in Idaho…
Teton River near Driggs affecting Teton County
.The Flood Advisory has been upgraded to a flood warning for the
Teton River near Driggs. This includes headwater tributaries leading
into the Teton River as well.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Teton River near Driggs.
* from late Saturday night to Monday afternoon…Or until the Warning
is cancelled.
* At 9:30 AM Friday the stage was 3.7 feet.
* Flood Stage is 4.2 feet.
* Minor Flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above Flood Stage by Sunday morning and continue to
rise to near 4.4 feet by Sunday evening. The river will fall below
Flood Stage Monday morning.
* Impact…At 4.2 feet…or 1730 cfs…Lowland flooding occurs along
the river in the Teton River bottoms from Bates Bridge Sportsman’s
access down-river to Idaho Highway 33 and further down-river to
1000 North. Some river access boat ramps will be under water.
Water may cover a portion of 600 South or North Cedron Road.
Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the
expected high water and take action to protect property.
