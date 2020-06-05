Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 5:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Arco, moving northeast at 45 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Darlington, Moore and Butte City.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
