Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 5:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Arco, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Darlington, Moore and Butte City.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.