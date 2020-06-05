Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 6:33PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles east of Woodruff to 10 miles northeast

of Granger. Movement was north at 30 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge around 700 PM MDT.

Sage Junction and Fossil Butte National Monument around 715 PM

MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Kemmerer.