Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 7:10PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles east of Fossil Butte National Monument

to 9 miles west of Eden. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. A

wind gust of 56 mph was reported at the Kemmerer airport at 655 PM.

Locations impacted include…

Kemmerer, Farson, Diamondville, La Barge, Fontenelle, Fossil Butte

National Monument, Fontenelle Reservoir, Big Sandy Recreational Area,

Calpet, Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, Elkol, Lake Viva

Naughton and Kemmerer Municipal Airport.