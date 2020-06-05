Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 7:50PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Calpet to near Big Sandy

Opening. Movement was north at 55 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Pinedale, Big Piney, Marbleton, Boulder, Daniel, Cora, Big Sandy,

Boulder Lake, Big Sandy Opening, Cirque Of The Towers, Fremont Peak,

Half Moon Lake, New Fork Lake, Warren Bridge, Willow Lake, Bull Lake,

Fremont Lake, Fremont Lake Campground, Boulder Lake Campground and

Big Sandy Campground.