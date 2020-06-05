Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 8:22PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 821 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers producing
gusty winds along a line extending from 6 miles east of Snowville to
6 miles west of Cokeville Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. Movement
was northeast at 45 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Montpelier, Malad, Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho Portion,
Franklin, Downey, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows
Reservoir, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Paris, Dayton,
Weston, Clifton, Bloomington, Oxford and Bern.
