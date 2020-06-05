Special Weather Statement issued June 5 at 8:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 831 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Daniel to Big Sandy. Movement was

northeast at 55 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms. Pea-size hail was reported in Pinedale at 825 PM.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Big Sandy around 835 PM MDT.

Willow Lake and Half Moon Lake around 845 PM MDT.

Fremont Lake and Cirque Of The Towers around 850 PM MDT.

Fremont Peak and Gannett Peak around 900 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Boulder Lake

Campground, Pinedale Ralph Wenz Field, Boulder Fish Rearing Station

and Fremont Lake Campground.