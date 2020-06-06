Lake Wind Advisory issued June 6 at 2:29AM MDT until June 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls
Reservoir as well as other area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
