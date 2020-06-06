Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 2:56PM MDT until June 6 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 345 PM MDT.

* At 256 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest

of Almo, or 20 miles southeast of Oakley Reservoir, moving north at

35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Malta, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Elba, Idahome, Mt Harrison, City Of

Rocks and Bridge.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.