Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 3:37PM MDT until June 6 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 337 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Juniper, or

15 miles west of Snowville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Holbrook Summit, Juniper, Holbrook, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.