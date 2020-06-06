Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 3:53PM MDT until June 6 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 353 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Juniper, or 12

miles northwest of Snowville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Holbrook Summit, Juniper, Holbrook and Roy.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.