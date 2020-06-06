Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 4:03PM MDT until June 6 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

West central Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 402 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Snowville,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Malad, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Pleasantview, Holbrook Summit,

Clifton, Oxford, Samaria and Stone.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.