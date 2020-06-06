Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 4:14PM MDT until June 6 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 414 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Holbrook Summit, or 10 miles north of Snowville, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Daniels Reservoir, Holbrook and Roy.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.