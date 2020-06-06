Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 4:20PM MDT until June 6 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 419 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasantview,
or 10 miles west of Malad, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Malad, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Pleasantview, Holbrook Summit,
Clifton, Oxford, Samaria and Stone.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.