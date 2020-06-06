Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 4:36PM MDT until June 6 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 435 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holbrook

Summit, or 17 miles north of Snowville, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Daniels Reservoir, Holbrook and Roy.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.