Alerts

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing

gusty outflow wind until at least midday Saturday.

* WHAT…Outflow wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Far West Wyoming, including Star Valley and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until Saturday 12 PM MDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any shower or thunderstorm, even one that

is weakening, will be capable of producing these winds.