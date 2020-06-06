Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 1:21PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A cold area of low pressure will move across the area late
tonight through Sunday night. Rain showers will gradually change
to snow showers by late Saturday night with snow reaching valley
floors. Snow will mix with rain by Sunday afternoon across valley
areas but change back to snow in valleys Sunday night. Several
inches of snow are likely at mid and upper slopes and for mountain
passes, with accumulating snow possible in valleys. The snow will
be of the heavy, wet variety and may add stress to trees and
powerlines. Slick driving conditions is possible, especially over
mountain passes during the overnight hours. Persons planning to
recreate during this time should be prepared for very cold, wintry
conditions.
