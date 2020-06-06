Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 1:21PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A cold area of low pressure will move across the area late

tonight through Sunday night. Rain showers will gradually change

to snow showers by late Saturday night with snow reaching valley

floors. Snow will mix with rain by Sunday afternoon across valley

areas but change back to snow in valleys Sunday night. Several

inches of snow are likely at mid and upper slopes and for mountain

passes, with accumulating snow possible in valleys. The snow will

be of the heavy, wet variety and may add stress to trees and

powerlines. Slick driving conditions is possible, especially over

mountain passes during the overnight hours. Persons planning to

recreate during this time should be prepared for very cold, wintry

conditions.