Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A strong late spring Pacific weather system will be bringing in

sharply colder temperatures and some snow to the western Wyoming

during this weekend and into Monday. Snow levels gradually lower

to the valley and basin floors through Monday.

* WHAT…An inch or less of snow is expected by Monday morning.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley, Star valley. and the Upper Green River

Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…This evening through Sunday and into Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be around 35 degrees

colder compared to what they have been during the last couple of

days.