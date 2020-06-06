Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A strong late spring Pacific weather system will be bringing in
sharply colder temperatures and snow to the western mountains
during this weekend and into Monday. Snow levels gradually lower
from this evening through Monday.
* WHAT…1 to 4 inches between 7000 and 8000 feet. 4 to 8 inches
between 8000 and 9000 feet. 8 to 12 inches above 9000 feet.
* WHERE…The western mountains including Yellowstone Park.
* WHEN…This evening through Sunday and into Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Campers and hikers will need to prepare for
sharply colder temperatures and winterlike conditions.
Temperatures will be around 35 degrees colder compared to what
they have been during the last couple of days. Teton and
Togwotee Passes should see 2 to 4 inches of snow during this
time frame.
