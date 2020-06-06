Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 2:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Saint Charles, or 11 miles northwest of Bear Lake Idaho Portion,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Oneida Narrows

Reservoir, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid,

Border Summit, Geneva, Fish Haven, Liberty, Pegram, Geneva Summit and

Bennington.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Bear Lake, move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.