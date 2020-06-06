Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 3:57AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A very strong cold front will sweep through the area this evening.
A cold area of low pressure will then move across the area from
late tonight through Sunday night. Rain showers will gradually
change to snow showers by late Saturday night with snow reaching
valley floors. Snow will mix with rain by Sunday afternoon across
valley areas but change back to snow in valleys Sunday night.
Several inches of snow are likely at mid and upper slopes and for
mountain passes, with accumulating snow possible in valleys. The
snow will be of the heavy, wet variety and may add stress to trees
and powerlines. Slick driving conditions will be possible,
especially over mountain passes during the overnight hours.
Persons planning to recreate during this time should be prepared
for very cold, wintry conditions.
Comments