Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 3:57AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A very strong cold front will sweep through the area this evening.

A cold area of low pressure will then move across the area from

late tonight through Sunday night. Rain showers will gradually

change to snow showers by late Saturday night with snow reaching

valley floors. Snow will mix with rain by Sunday afternoon across

valley areas but change back to snow in valleys Sunday night.

Several inches of snow are likely at mid and upper slopes and for

mountain passes, with accumulating snow possible in valleys. The

snow will be of the heavy, wet variety and may add stress to trees

and powerlines. Slick driving conditions will be possible,

especially over mountain passes during the overnight hours.

Persons planning to recreate during this time should be prepared

for very cold, wintry conditions.