Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 4:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles south of Bone, or 18 miles southeast of Goshen, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Cutthroat Trout Campground and Trail Creek Campground.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.