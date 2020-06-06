Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 4:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles south of Bone, or 18 miles southeast of Goshen, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Cutthroat Trout Campground and Trail Creek Campground.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
