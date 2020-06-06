Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 7:22PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and

thunderstorms producing gusty winds along a line extending from 7

miles southeast of Macks Inn to 15 miles west of Spencer. Movement

was north at 30 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Idmon, Henrys Lake, Spencer, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village,

Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir,

Sheridan Reservoir, Humphrey, Harriman State Park, Edie School, Red

Rock Pass, Monida Pass and Big Springs.