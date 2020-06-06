Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 9:59AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing
gusty outflow wind today.
* WHAT…Outflow wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph with the potential for
isolated gusts around 60 mph on exposed ridges and plateaus.
* WHERE…Southwest Wyoming, including much of Sweetwater and
Sublette counties, and south Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until Saturday 6 PM MDT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any shower or storm, even one that is
weakening, will be capable of producing these winds. Be prepared
for strong winds along I-80, and US highways 189 and 191.
