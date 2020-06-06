Winter Weather Advisory issued June 6 at 1:51PM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Poor backcountry conditions
are expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
