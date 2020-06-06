Winter Weather Advisory issued June 6 at 1:51PM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Poor backcountry conditions

are expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.