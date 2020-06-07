Flood Warning issued June 7 at 9:13AM MDT until June 8 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…The Flood warning continues for the following Rivers in Idaho…

Teton River near Driggs affecting Teton County

.This includes headwater tributaries leading into the Teton River as

well.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Teton River near Driggs.

* At 8:30 AM Sunday the stage was 3.9 feet.

* Flood Stage is 4.2 feet.

* Minor Flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above Flood Stage by this afternoon and continue to

rise to near 4.4 feet after midnight. The river will

fall below Flood Stage Monday morning.

* Impact…At 4.2 feet…or 1730 cfs…Lowland flooding occurs along

the river in the Teton River bottoms from Bates Bridge Sportsman’s

access down-river to Idaho Highway 33 and further down-river to

1000 North. Some river access boat ramps will be under water.

Water may cover a portion of 600 South or North Cedron Road.

Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the

expected high water and take action to protect property.