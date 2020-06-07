Freeze Warning issued June 7 at 11:15AM MDT until June 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Freeze Warning Tonight for the lower elevations of Western

Wyoming…

.An unusually cold June storm system could bring freezing

temperatures tonight to the lower elevations of western Wyoming

as well as the Upper Wind River Basin including the Dubois area.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive

vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.