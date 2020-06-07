Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 7 at 12:25PM MDT until June 7 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Lincoln County in west central Wyoming…

* Until 115 PM MDT.

* At 1224 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south

of Elkol, which is 17 miles south of Kemmerer, moving northeast at

30 mph. Another strong storm was located near Fossil Butte

National Monument.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Opal around 110 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these thunderstorms include Kemmerer and

Fossil Butte National Monument.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.