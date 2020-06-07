Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 11:57AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1156 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 13 miles

northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm as it enters south Lincoln County.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Elkol around 1225 PM MDT.

Kemmerer, Diamondville and Opal around 1230 PM MDT.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.