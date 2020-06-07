Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 12:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1207 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Daniel to 6 miles southeast of Woodruff.

Movement of the line was southeast at 20 mph and the individual

storm cells are moving northeast at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 45 to 55 mph will be possible

with these storms. A couple of inches of snow could fall from these

storms above 8000 feet.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Boulder around 1255 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Kemmerer Municipal

Airport, Pinedale Ralph Wenz Field, Big Piney Marbleton Airport,

and Cokeville Municipal Airport.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with some of these

storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek

a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.