Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 12:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 1207 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Daniel to 6 miles southeast of Woodruff.
Movement of the line was southeast at 20 mph and the individual
storm cells are moving northeast at 30 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 45 to 55 mph will be possible
with these storms. A couple of inches of snow could fall from these
storms above 8000 feet.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Boulder around 1255 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Kemmerer Municipal
Airport, Pinedale Ralph Wenz Field, Big Piney Marbleton Airport,
and Cokeville Municipal Airport.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with some of these
storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek
a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments