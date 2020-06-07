Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 1:27PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 126 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of Eden, which is 11 miles south of Farson, moving
northeast at 40 to 50 mph.
Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy
rain and a brief period of pea sized hail may also occur.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Eden around 130 PM MDT.
Killpecker Dune Field and Boars Tusk around 135 PM MDT.
South Pass Rest Area around 210 PM MDT.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments