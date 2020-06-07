Wind Advisory issued June 7 at 1:57AM MDT until June 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Snake River Plain, Arco Desert and along I-15 from
Pocatello to the Montana border.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Boaters of small craft on American Falls
Reservoir may experience rough chop.
driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
