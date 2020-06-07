Wind Advisory issued June 7 at 5:43PM MDT until June 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Snake River Plain, Arco Desert and along I-15 from

Pocatello to the Montana border.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Boaters of small craft on American Falls

Reservoir may experience rough chop.

driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.