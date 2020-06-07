Winter Weather Advisory issued June 7 at 11:43AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Far Northwest

Wyoming Tonight and Monday Morning…

.An unusually cold June storm will bring accumulating snow to the

mountains of northwest Wyoming. Impacts will primarily be to

travel over mountain passes Monday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches above 9000 feet, with 2 to 4 inches between 7000 and

9000 feet.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially over

Teton and Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet and raw backcountry conditions will

exist tonight through Monday morning. If you are unprepared for

the unusually cold and wet conditions the result could be

hypothermia or frostbite.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.