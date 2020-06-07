Winter Weather Advisory issued June 7 at 11:43AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Far Northwest
Wyoming Tonight and Monday Morning…
.An unusually cold June storm will bring accumulating snow to the
mountains of northwest Wyoming. Impacts will primarily be to
travel over mountain passes Monday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with isolated 6 inch amounts.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at times especially
over Craig and Sylvan mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet and raw backcountry conditions will
exist tonight through Monday morning. If you are unprepared for
the unusually cold and wet conditions the result could be
hypothermia or frostbite.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Wildlife might be
around the next corner.
The latest road conditions for Yellowstone are obtained by
calling 307-344-2117.