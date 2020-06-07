Winter Weather Advisory issued June 7 at 1:43PM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches, with locally higher amounts expected at high elevation.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, Victor.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Slick travel possible on mountain passes after

midnight tonight through mid morning Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those recreating or planning to recreate

in these areas should plan for cold, wintry conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.