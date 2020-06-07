Winter Weather Advisory issued June 7 at 1:43PM MDT until June 8 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected, especially above 6000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of up to 3 inches, except up to 6 inches on

ridge tops and elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Stanley, Galena Summit, Border Summit, Clayton, valley

areas from Ketchum and points north to Galena Summit.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Slick driving conditions, especially at pass level.

The weight of the heavy, wet snow will put stress on trees and

powerlines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those recreating or planning to recreate

in these areas should plan for cold, wintry conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.