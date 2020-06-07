Winter Weather Advisory issued June 7 at 2:22AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Weather Advisory for far Northwest Wyoming Tonight and
Monday Morning…
.An unusually cold June storm will bring accumulating snow to the
northwestern mountains of Wyoming. The worst impacts looks to be
travel over mountain passes Monday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches above 9000 feet. 2 to 4 inches between 7000 and 9000
feet.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions including over Teton
and Togwotee mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet and raw backcountry conditions will
exist tonight through Monday morning. People unprepared for the
unusually cold and wet conditions could result in hypothermia
and, or frostbite.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
