Winter Weather Advisory issued June 7 at 2:22AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisory for far Northwest Wyoming Tonight and

Monday Morning…

.An unusually cold June storm will bring accumulating snow to the

northwestern mountains of Wyoming. The worst impacts looks to be

travel over mountain passes Monday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches with isolated 6 inch amounts.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at times especially

over Craig and Sylvan mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet and raw backcountry conditions will

exist tonight through Monday morning. People unprepared for the

unusually cold and wet conditions could result in hypothermia

and, or frostbite.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Wildlife might be

around the next corner.

The latest road conditions for Yellowstone is obtained by calling

307-344-2117.