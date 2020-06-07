Winter Weather Advisory issued June 7 at 4:13AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisory for far Northwest Wyoming Tonight and

Monday Morning…

.An unusually cold June storm will bring accumulating snow to the

northwestern mountains of Wyoming. The worst impacts looks to be

travel over mountain passes Monday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches above 9000 feet. 2 to 4 inches between 7000 and 9000

feet.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions including over

Teton and Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet and raw backcountry conditions will

exist tonight through Monday morning. People unprepared for

the unusually cold and wet conditions could result in

hypothermia and, or frostbite.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.