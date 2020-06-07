Winter Weather Advisory issued June 7 at 4:13AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Weather Advisory for far Northwest Wyoming Tonight and
Monday Morning…
.An unusually cold June storm will bring accumulating snow to the
northwestern mountains of Wyoming. The worst impacts looks to be
travel over mountain passes Monday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with isolated 6 inch amounts.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at times especially
over Craig and Sylvan mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet and raw backcountry conditions will
exist tonight through Monday morning. People unprepared for
the unusually cold and wet conditions could result in
hypothermia and, or frostbite.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Wildlife might be
around the next corner.
The latest road conditions for Yellowstone is obtained by calling
307-344-2117.