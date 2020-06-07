Winter Weather Advisory issued June 7 at 8:21AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches. Poor backcountry conditions are expected.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.