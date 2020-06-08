Freeze Warning issued June 8 at 11:38AM MDT until June 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Freeze Warning this Morning for the lower elevations of Western

Wyoming…

.An unusually cold June storm weather system has brought much

colder air into western Wyoming, including the lower elevations.

Once skies clear tonight and winds diminish, temperatures will

continue to drop from already unseasonable levels. Thus, a freeze

warning has been issued for late tonight and Tuesday morning.

Temperatures should be a few degrees colder then they were overnight

last night.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive

vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.