Freeze Warning issued June 8 at 11:38AM MDT until June 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Freeze Warning this Morning for the lower elevations of Western
Wyoming…
.An unusually cold June storm weather system has brought much
colder air into western Wyoming, including the lower elevations.
Once skies clear tonight and winds diminish, temperatures will
continue to drop from already unseasonable levels. Thus, a freeze
warning has been issued for late tonight and Tuesday morning.
Temperatures should be a few degrees colder then they were overnight
last night.
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Comments