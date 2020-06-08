Freeze Warning issued June 8 at 4:15AM MDT until June 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Freeze Warning this Morning for the lower elevations of
Western Wyoming…
.An unusually cold June storm system could bring freezing
temperatures this morning to the lower elevations of western
Wyoming as well as the Upper Wind River Basin including the Dubois
area.
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways and bridges could also become icy
and slick..
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.